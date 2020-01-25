Ryan Zimmerman, Nationals Agree on $2M Plus Incentives for 2020: AP Source

A person familiar with the negotiations tells the AP that Ryan Zimmerman and the Washington Nationals have agreed to terms on a $2 million deal for 2020.

The deal is pending a physical.

The agreement also includes a chance for Zimmerman to earn $3 million in incentives based on the number of games he plays and how many plate appearances he gets.

The 35-year-old first baseman was the team's first draft pick after it moved to Washington. He has played in all 15 of the Nationals' seasons and holds several franchise records.