Commuters can expect miles of delays on Northbound I-95 as all lanes shut down after an RV was on fire near the the Quantico exit.

Prince William County fire extinguished the fire and two left lanes are now open.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

NEW: All lanes of Northbound I-95 shutdown before Quantico because of this RV fire. Fire is now out. Prince William County Fire and Virginia State Police on scene @nbcwashington pic.twitter.com/TbHA4BsqdB — Tom Lynch (@TomLynch_) September 3, 2021

No injuries have been reported.

This story is developing.