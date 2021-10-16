Runways Temporarily Closed After American Airlines Plane Blows Tires at Reagan National

An American Airlines plane blew several tires at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport Saturday, temporarily shutting down two runways and diverting flights as passengers had to be bussed from the aircraft to a terminal.

At around 4 p.m., American Airlines flight 4965 arriving from Memphis, Tennessee, stopped on the runway, prompting a response from Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority (MWAA) Fire and Rescue, an MWAA spokesperson said.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

“American Eagle flight 4965, operated by Republic Airways... experienced a mechanical issue upon landing at DCA," American Airlines said in a statement. "All passengers were bussed to the terminal.”

6:15pm update: 2 of the airport’s 3 runways are open and air traffic is resuming. Passengers should continue checking directly with their airline on any updates to the status of their flight prior to coming to the airport. — Reagan Airport (@Reagan_Airport) October 16, 2021

Authorities worked to move passengers from the aircraft to the terminal, and two of the airport’s three runways were temporarily closed by Air Traffic Control as crews assessed the situation, according to the MWAA spokesperson.

The plane landed safely at Reagan National before the tires blew out. None of the 71 passengers and four crew members were injured, Republic Airways said.

One runway reopened around 6:15 p.m. and air traffic was resuming, the airport said.

Some flights had to be diverted to Dulles International Airport and Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport.

Travelers flying to or from Reagan National Airport Saturday were asked to contact their airline directly for the latest information on their flight status.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said it would investigate the mechanical issue.

CORRECTION (Oct. 16, 2021 at 7:57 p.m. EST): An earlier version of this article stated that all runways had reopened. As of this update, only two runways total are open at Reagan National Airport.