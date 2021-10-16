Runways Closed, Flights Diverted at Reagan National After American Airlines Plane Blows Tires

Passengers had to be bussed from an American Airlines plane to a terminal at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport after the aircraft blew tires, a Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority (MWAA) spokesperson said, shutting down two runways and diverting several flights.

At around 4 p.m. Saturday, American Airlines flight 4965 arriving from Memphis, Tennessee, stopped on the runway, prompting a response from Airports Authority Fire and Rescue.

A spokesperson said the plane landed safely at Reagan National before the tires blew out and none of the 71 passengers and four crew members were injured.

Authorities worked to move passengers from the aircraft to the terminal, and two of the airport’s three runways were temporarily closed by Air Traffic Control as crews assessed the situation, according to the spokesperson.

“American Eagle flight 4965, operated by Republic Airways... experienced a mechanical issue upon landing at DCA," American Airlines said in a statement. "All passengers were bussed to the terminal.”

Many flights will be diverted to Dulles International Airport and Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport.

"First responders and maintenance personnel are currently inspecting the aircraft and repositioning it to clear the runway," Republic Airways said.

Travelers flying to or from Reagan National Airport Saturday are asked to contact their airline directly for the latest information on their flight status.