Runner's Interference Call in Maryland-UConn Eerily Similar to Trea Turner in World Series

Interference call in UMD-UConn looked familiar for Nats fans originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

After falling behind by eight runs to Connecticut in Monday evening's win-or-go-home College Park Regional final, Maryland was on the cusp of rallying all the way back.

Down two runs in the top of the eighth inning, Maryland's offense was threatening again. With one out and a runner on third, the Terrapins had the guy they wanted in the batter's box: Chris "Bubba" Alleyne, the Big Ten Player of the Year.

After falling behind 1-2, Alleyne hit a dribbler up the first base line. Maryland's standout centerfielder appeared to beat UConn pitcher Justin Willis' throw to first base before colliding with Huskies' first baseman Ben Huber.

However, umpire Jeff Head called Alleyne out at first base, citing runner's interference. And, because so, Maryland's Kevin Keister -- who scored on the play -- was forced back to third. The next Terrapins' hitter, Nick Lorusso, grounded out to shortstop to end the inning.

The controversial runner's interference call certainly crushed any momentum the Terrapins had. But for D.C. sports fans who also root for the Terps, it's not the first time they've seen a call like that.

In Game 6 of the 2019 World Series, then-Nationals shortstop Trea Turner was also called out on first for a similar runner's interference call to Alleyne's. Here are the two plays, side by side.

Side-by-side of Trea Turner (2019 WS Game 6) and Maryland’s Bubba Alleyne (Monday’s NCAA regional) each called out for runners interference.



Fortunately for the Nats, they’d win Game 6 and, later, the World Series. For UMD, this controversial call practically ended their season. pic.twitter.com/pIuHgrRfAZ — Ethan Cadeaux (@Ethan_Cadeaux) June 7, 2022

The call on Turner, like the one on Alleyne, was quite controversial as well, especially because it happened with the Nationals leading 3-2 in the seventh inning of a game they needed to win in order to keep their season alive.

Fortunately for Washington, though, the Nationals were able to add two more runs that inning following Turner's interference call, courtesy of an Anthony Rendon home run. Washington would win Game 6, 6-2, and then go on to defeat Houston in Game 7 to win the first World Series in team history.

Maryland was not able to replicate the good fortune, though. The Terps did not plate another runner and ultimately fell to UConn, 11-8, prematurely ending one of the best seasons in program history. And all Terps fans can think about is how differently the game could've ended had Alleyne been called safe.