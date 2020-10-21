Rudy Giuliani Caught in Compromising Position in New ‘Borat' Film

A copy of the film was obtained by NBC News

WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 27: Former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani speaks during a news conference held by U.S. President Donald Trump in the Briefing Room of the White House on September 27, 2020 in Washington, DC. Trump is preparing for the first presidential debate with former Vice President and Democratic Nominee Joe Biden on September 29th in Cleveland, Ohio.
Joshua Roberts/Getty Images

Rudy Giuliani, President Donald Trump's personal lawyer, fell for an embarrassing Sacha Baron Cohen prank in the soon-to-be-released movie sequel to "Borat."

In the film, a copy of which was obtained by NBC News, Giuliani and a fictional young female reporter, who was part of Cohen's sting, can be seen going into a hotel bedroom for drinks — at the woman's invitation — after completing what the former mayor apparently believed to be a real interview about the coronavirus pandemic and Trump's response to the crisis.

The incident occurred as Giuliani was attempting to remove his microphone, with the help of the actress, that had been used as part of the movie's "interview" with him.

For more on this story, go to NBC News.

