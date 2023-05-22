Heads up if you drive in Northern Virginia: The speed limit on a long stretch of Richmond Highway (Route 1) will drop starting Tuesday, May 22.

The speed limit will be lowered from 45 mph to 35 mph in Fairfax County between the Capital Beltway and Jeff Todd Way, a span of about seven miles going through the Penn Daw, Groveton, Hybla Valley and Mount Vernon areas.

Here’s what you need to know, whether you drive, walk, bike or use public transit.

When Will the Route 1 Speed Limit Change Go Into Effect?

The Virginia Department of Transportation says the change goes into effect Tuesday, May 22, and crews will change road signs in the area after the morning rush hour.

Reminder: New 35 mph speed limit on Route 1 between Jeff Todd Way/Mt Vernon Memorial Hwy and border with @AlexandriaVAGov effective May 23! https://t.co/eblo0xzy4c — VDOT Northern VA (@VaDOTNOVA) May 20, 2023

Why Is the Speed Limit Being Lowered on Route 1?

VDOT lowered the speed limit on this stretch of Route 1 to try to make it safer for drivers, cyclists, pedestrians and transit users.

A study team recommended the change based on factors including “the high rate of crashes, the high number of pedestrian crashes and speed-related crashes, the large number of bus stops along the corridor, the frequency of signal-controlled intersections and the frequency of driveways,” their report says.

Virginia State Sen. Scott Surovell pushed for a slower speed limit and said the entire corridor needs to be redesigned.

“There’s a real lack of sort of quality pedestrian facilities. There’s not a lot of high-grade pedestrian crossings. The sidewalks are intermittent. And a lot of people tend to cross the road in weird places,” he said.

What Does Data on Route 1 Show?

On Route 1 from the Beltway to the Occoquan River in the past five years:

1,603 crashes have occurred

1,051 people have been hurt and

16 people have died

The crashes take a toll on victims and their loved ones. After a crash that injured a pedestrian in the Hybla Valley area in October, a visibly emotional man could be seen picking up a jacket off the ground and hugging it.

What’s Next for Route 1?

There’s a plan to completely reshape the roadway, with new bus lanes in the center, but that’s still years from happening.