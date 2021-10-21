Rosslyn Permanently Expands Free Outdoor Work Spaces

As remote and hybrid work continues to be the reality for many, Rosslyn BID is making a permanent pop-up outdoor workspace called O2 2.0.

The free outdoor office space, located at Gateway Park, initially launched with the name O2 at the height of the pandemic. It provides a socially distanced space where workers from nearby areas could come enjoy outdoor desks and free Wi-Fi.

O2 2.0 was re-launched in October and will permanently provide these same amenities in addition to new community activities and events throughout the fall.

The space allows for an extension of an office environment where co-workers can collaborate and enjoy food from local vendors.

Sone of the featured October events include regular happy hours, outdoor workout classes, and special giveaways.



