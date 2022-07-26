Ron Rivera Wanted to Remind Carson Wentz of a Key Message Ahead of Camp

Rivera wanted to remind Wentz of a key message ahead of camp originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Carson Wentz's first training camp as the Commanders top quarterback begins on Wednesday, and before his opening practice, Ron Rivera carved out time to talk to Wentz and remind him of a certain message.

"We spent a little time together," Rivera said on Tuesday at a pre-camp press conference. "I just wanted to reiterate that he was wanted here."

That point is the same one that Rivera made when Wentz officially joined Washington back in mid-March once the new league year started.

In a video shared on the team's Twitter, Wentz is shown stepping out of his car that was parked in front of the franchise's headquarters, and before he could even fully make it through the front doors, Rivera told him, "Hey, just know you're coming somewhere you're wanted."

Considering Wentz's past couple of seasons, it might be exactly what he needs to hear.

For a player who was once a possible NFL MVP, Wentz is now at a career crossroads. Down one path is a future of serious salary and plenty of starts. The other one, meanwhile, holds serious scrutiny and plenty of criticism.

The Commanders — and excuse the wholly obvious statement — would surely prefer him to stroll down the first path.

"If we get the guy that has that type of ability that he's shown in the past, I think it could help us and make us a solid, formidable team to have to play against," Rivera said.

As for whether the head coach is prepared to emphasize to his roster that the 2022 campaign is a "playoffs or bust" proposition, Rivera balked at such a notion. Instead, he wants them to focus on a more streamlined thought.

"We expect to win," Rivera said. "We'll leave it at that."

Much like Wentz, Rivera could use an injection of success.

Yes, he has a playoff appearance on his brief Washington résumé, but his follow-up to that postseason berth was yet another seven-win season that was much more underwhelming than the one that preceded it. It's probably a stretch to claim that he's on the hot seat, but his spot is absolutely warming up at the very least.

Come Wednesday, Wentz, Rivera and the Commanders overall will begin their true buildup to Week 1 in September. While OTAs and minicamp definitely counted toward that, training camp is where the real growth occurs.

Going into it, Rivera is reminding everyone who'll listen how much he values Wentz — including Wentz himself. The real test, of course, will be whether he's still pushing that when the games begin to pile up.