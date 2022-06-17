Ron Rivera Fined $100K, Commanders Lose Two OTAs in 2023 After Excessive Contact

Ron Rivera fined $100K, Commanders lose two OTAs in 2023 originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The Washington Commanders' 2022 offseason program is officially in the books, but it didn't come without a price.

Head coach Ron Rivera was fined $100,000 and the Commanders will lose two OTA practices in 2023 due to having excessive contact during drills, a source confirmed to NBC Sports Washington's JP Finlay. ESPN's Dan Graziano was first to report the news.

More punishments for offseason workout rules violations, per source:



-Texans coach Lovie Smith fined $50,000 due to prohibited 1-on-1 OL vs DL drills.



-Commanders coach Ron Rivera fined $100,000 and WAS loses two 2023 OTA practices due to excessive contact in practice drills. — Dan Graziano (@DanGrazianoESPN) June 17, 2022

Per the NFL's Collective Bargaining Agreement, no live contact is permitted during OTA sessions. Washington violated such rules on more than one occasion, according to a letter the NFL Players Association sent the Commanders, obtained by ESPN's John Keim.

During Washington's OTA sessions open to the media, there was one specific play that sticks out that the NFLPA likely felt was a violation of rules. During 11-on-11 drills on June 8, safety Jeremy Reaves collided with wide receiver Dyami Brown on a pass play over the middle.

The collision left Brown with a sore shoulder. He walked gingerly off the field and immediately headed back into the team's facility. He did not return to practice.

The collision prompted Rivera to call the entire team to the center of the field, where the head coach yelled multiple expletives at the players explaining collisions like that can't happen.

"We just got to be careful and work with each other," Rivera told reporters June 8 following practice. "The last thing we want is somebody to be hurt. And we're fortunate that Dyami got a little sore shoulder and that's about it. Thank goodness. But still, there's a certain discipline that I try to get across to the guys that they understand that when we talk about doing things a specific way, there's a reason why. The reason why is we don't want to see guys get hurt, but that's part of the discipline. And that's part of the things that we still have to learn."

Brown, who participated in all three days of Commanders' minicamp this week, said he was feeling "good" after the hit.

Players who attend next year's OTAs will be paid for the two canceled sessions but are not permitted to work out at the team facility those two days, either, per the CBA.