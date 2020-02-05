Roller Coaster Temps, Lots of Rain to End the Week

Expect wildly fluctuating temperatures and plenty of rain for the remainder of the workweek, with heavy rain and even flooding possible later Thursday into Friday.

The stretch of wet weather begins Wednesday with spotty showers around the D.C. area. By the evening commute, there's about a 70% chance for rain.

After sunset, a cold front is set to push temperatures down into the 30s with near-freezing wind chills.

Temps fall this morning from the north to the south. Areas north in the 30s/40s while south of DC in the 50s! Most of the day spent in the 40s with AM showers & more dry through midday. More rain pushes in during the evening and continues overnight. pic.twitter.com/z6OTpd9C52 — Lauryn Ricketts (@laurynricketts) February 5, 2020

Rain will continue overnight and into Thursday morning, Storm Team4 Meteorologist Chuck Bell says.

Warm air is set to rush back into the area on Thursday morning and temperatures will surge back into the 50s, or possibly the low 60s, by mid- to late Thursday afternoon.

That mild air is loaded up with tropical moisture that will likely come down in an extended period of heavy rain later Thursday. Rainfall amounts of 1-2 inches or more are possible from sunset Thursday through sunrise Friday.

Flood watches and warnings will be possible during that time. Here's a full list of active weather alerts.

All that rain could cause problems for travelers on Friday morning. But temperatures will be in the 50s to near 60 degrees.

Temperatures are expected to drop off again for the weekend.

