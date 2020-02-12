Local

Roger Stone Backlash: Dems Demand Barr’s Resignation, Call for Investigation

Congressional Democrats on Wednesday called for an emergency hearing and investigation into the Department of Justice's decision to reduce the recommended sentence for longtime Donald Trump confidant Roger Stone.

Top Democrats are pushing for the GOP-led Senate Judiciary Committee to hold a hearing to review the decision that led to the sudden resignation of all of the four prosecutors Tuesday from the Stone criminal case.

Stone was found guilty in November of all seven counts against him including making false statements, witness tampering and obstructing a congressional probe.

