Rockville Music Teacher Charged With Sexual Abuse of Girl, 12: Police

The suspect, 30-year-old Priyant Sundas, had been previously accused of assaulting two young girls at another music school in Chevy Chase

By Clara Garcia

A Rockville music teacher has been arrested and charged with sexually assaulting a 12-year-old student at a music academy in Columbia, Maryland, Howard County police said.

The suspect had been previously accused of assaulting two young girls at another music school, this one in Chevy Chase, Maryland.

Priyant Sundas, 30, faces charges for the sexual abuse of the 12-year-old child during one-on-one lessons between 2018 and 2020 at Soundcheck Rock Academy, formerly known as the Columbia Rock School, Howard County police said.

The victim recently came forward with the allegations, police said.

Sundas had been employed by Soundcheck Rock Academy until 2020, authorities said. The school is fully cooperating with the investigation. police said.

Last November, Sundas was accused of inappropriately touching two 7-year-old girls during private music lessons at Chevy Chase Arts Academy, Montgomery County police said.

He was detained Nov. 14 under a U.S. Customs and Border Protection warrant at JFK International Airport as he tried to flee the country, police said.

Sundas' lawyer at the time denied the allegations and called on the academy to “release all video of student lessons taught by Mr. Sundas.”

Sundas faced two counts of sexual abuse of a minor and six counts of third-degree sex offenses. Details on his legal status in that case were not immediately available.

Sundas had previously worked as a music teacher in Northern Virginia.

He’s being held without bond at the Howard County Detention Center.

Police believe there may be more victims. Anyone with information is asked to contact them at 410-313-STOP.

