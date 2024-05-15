Families

Rockville mom's ‘grandkid investigator kits' help children bond with their grandparents

Isabel Tom owns a company called The Value of Wrinkles. She created kits for children to have the tools, resources and questions to foster meaningful relationships with their grandparents.

By Aimee Cho, News4 Reporter

NBC Universal, Inc.

Respecting the elderly is an important aspect of many Asian American cultures.

A mom from Rockville, Maryland, gave News4 a look at her creation: A “grandkid investigator kit,” which she designed last year to help children bond with their grandparents in meaningful ways.

Stream News4 now: Watch NBC4 newscasts for free right here, right now.

Isabel Tom said she created the kit for children “to realize that their grandparents are more than just birthday gifts, Christmas gifts and babysitting.”

Tom’s grandparents lived with her when she was a child, and she has also worked in hospices and senior living facilities.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

“I see older grandkids post on social media all the time when their grandparents pass, wishing that they had asked their grandparents more questions, wishing that they had done more with their grandparents,” she said.

The kit offers 12 missions on different topics, like fashion and favorite foods.

“When I teach these kids to ask older adults or ask their grandparents questions, then what happens is we do honor our elders because we are learning more about them, we’re learning more about their story,” Tom said.

Local

Washington, D.C., Maryland and Virginia local news, events and information

Annapolis 2 hours ago

A greasy, monumental ritual at the Naval Academy ends after more than 2 hours

Superior Court 2 hours ago

DC Superior Court at ‘breaking point' as it waits for Senate to confirm more judges

The kit is only one part of The Value of Wrinkles. She also created a book, a podcast and a digital class on caregiving for the elderly.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

FamiliesRockvilleAsian Americans
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Subscribe to The 4Front Weather Changing Climate See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene Entertainment News 4 Your Home U.S. & World Money Report Politics Health Changing Minds
About NBC4 Washington Our news standards Our apps Submit photos and video Submit a consumer complaint Take our survey Promotions Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us