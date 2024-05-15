Rockville mom's ‘grandkid investigator kits' help children bond with their grandparents

Respecting the elderly is an important aspect of many Asian American cultures.

A mom from Rockville, Maryland, gave News4 a look at her creation: A “grandkid investigator kit,” which she designed last year to help children bond with their grandparents in meaningful ways.

Isabel Tom said she created the kit for children “to realize that their grandparents are more than just birthday gifts, Christmas gifts and babysitting.”

Tom’s grandparents lived with her when she was a child, and she has also worked in hospices and senior living facilities.

“I see older grandkids post on social media all the time when their grandparents pass, wishing that they had asked their grandparents more questions, wishing that they had done more with their grandparents,” she said.

The kit offers 12 missions on different topics, like fashion and favorite foods.

“When I teach these kids to ask older adults or ask their grandparents questions, then what happens is we do honor our elders because we are learning more about them, we’re learning more about their story,” Tom said.

The kit is only one part of The Value of Wrinkles. She also created a book, a podcast and a digital class on caregiving for the elderly.