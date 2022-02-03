Rockville Man Arrested for Sex Trafficking, Prostitution

A 32-year-old Rockville, Maryland man has been arrested on sex trafficking and prostitution charges, police said.

Authorities said they began investigating the suspect, Ernest Wilkerson, in December after an alleged victim told detectives she had been trafficked by him in October.

Suspect Arrested and Charged with Sex Trafficking in Silver Spring; Possibility of Additional Victims a Concernhttps://t.co/WU62EdfodQ#mcpnews pic.twitter.com/uN7uN0647c — Montgomery County Department of Police (@mcpnews) February 3, 2022

Wilkerson was arrested on Jan. 27 in the area of Heartfield's Road in Silver Spring. He was apprehended while trying to pick up a trafficking victim to take her to a hotel "to meet with individuals for the purpose of sexual exploitation," police said.

Wilkerson is being held without bond. Police have released his picture and a photo of his red 2009 Cadillac DTS and encourage anyone who may have been a victim of sex trafficking by Wilkerson to contact 240-773-5958.