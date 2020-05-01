the soul box project

Rockville Family Helps Honor Gun Violence Victims

“You’re making a physical item, and it’s contributing to this larger movement"

By Aimee Cho and Sydney Coplin

NBC Universal, Inc.

A family in Rockville, Maryland, is taking part in an organization responsible for crafting origami art projects to honor the lives lost to gun violence.

Melissa Golladay and her family helps transform pieces of paper into symbolic origami boxes as part of The Soul Box Project.

“This was something really tangible that I could do,” said Golladay. “You’re making a physical item and it’s contributing to this larger movement.”

Local

Coronavirus in DC 27 mins ago

DC Steps Up COVID-19 Contact Tracing as Cases Rise

coronavirus 2 hours ago

Virginia Dentist Offices Open for Regular Visits

The Soul Box Project was founded by Leslie Lee after the Las Vegas mass shooting, and the mission continues to spread across the country, just as it does inside Golladay's Rockville home.

Lee wanted to come up with a way to commemorate people’s names so they do not just become numbers.

“Every time you fold one of these boxes, I encourage people to think, ‘Okay, I just held space for somebody who was shot in the last 15 minutes,’” said Lee.

One goal of the project is to display the boxes on the National Mall once the pandemic is over.

“It’s not a protest, it’s not a rally, we’re not making a bunch of noise,” said Lee. “What we’re doing is very solemnly and respectfully honoring these deaths.”

Golladay feels creating the boxes is therapeutic and a really productive means of unifying people around an important cause.

The organization now holds virtual folding events on Zoom to continue fostering community.

This article tagged under:

the soul box projectgun violencelas vegas shootingorigami
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Videos Health Changing Minds Safe at Home U.S. & World Investigations NBC4 Responds The Scene NBCLX Community Harris' Heroes Vote: Polls & Trivia Traffic
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us