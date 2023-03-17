Rock ‘n' Roll Half Marathon to Close DC Roads Friday, Saturday

The Rock 'n' Roll Half Marathon and 5K is taking place in D.C. this Saturday, March 18.
D.C. police announced the street closures of several roads and parking restrictions due to the run.
Drivers should plan on avoiding running routes, and anticipate officers directing traffic near the course.
The race will begin near 14th and Constitution on the Mall and end near the Capitol grounds.
We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.
Road Closures in DC on Friday and Saturday
The following streets will be closed to vehicle traffic from 6 p.m. on Friday, March 17 until 6 p.m. on Saturday, March 18.
- Pennsylvania Avenue from 3rd Street to 7th Street, NW
- Constitution Avenue from 3rd Street to 7th Street, NW
- Maryland Avenue from Independence Avenue to 3rd Street, SW
- 3rd Street from Constitution Avenue, NW to Independence Avenue, SW
- 4th Street from Madison Drive to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW
- 6th Street from Indiana Avenue to Constitution Avenue, NW
The following streets will be closed to vehicle traffic on Saturday, March 18 from 3 a.m. to 12 p.m.:
- Constitution Avenue from 9th Street to 15th Street, NW
- 10th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to Constitution Avenue, NW
The following streets will be closed to vehicle traffic on Saturday, March 18 from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m.:
- Constitution Avenue from 15th Street 23rd Street, NW
- 18th Street from Constitution Avenue to E Street, NW
- E Street from 18th Street to 19th Street, NW
- 19th Street from E Street to Constitution Avenue, NW
- Calvert Street from 24th Street to Columbia Road, NW
- Columbia Road from 18th Street to 16th Street, NW
- Harvard Street from 16th Street to 5th Street, NW
- 5th Street from Harvard Street to Bryant Street, NW
- Bryant Street from 4th Street to North Capitol Street, NW
- North Capitol Street from Bryant Street to K Street, NW
- K Street from North Capitol Street to 5th Street, NW
- 4th Street from K Street to E Street, NW
- E Street from 4th Street to 6th Street, NW
- 6th Street from E Street to Indiana Avenue, NW
Emergency No Parking Begins Friday
Parking will not be allowed on the following streets from 6 p.m. on Friday, March 17, until 6 p.m. on Saturday, March 18:
- Pennsylvania Avenue from 3rd Street to 7th Street, NW
- 3rd Street from Constitution Avenue to Independence Avenue, NW
- 4th Street from Madison Drive to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW
Emergency no parking signs will be in place in this area from 3 a.m. to noon Saturday:
- Constitution Avenue from 9th Street to 15th Street, NW
Parking will not be allowed on the following streets on Saturday, March 18, 2023, from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m.:
- Constitution Avenue from 15th Street 23rd Street, NW
- 10th Street from Constitution Avenue to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW
- 12th Street from Constitution Avenue to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW
- 14th Street from Constitution Avenue to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW
- Virginia Avenue from 18th Street to 19th Street, NW
- 18th Street from Constitution Avenue to E Street, NW
- E Street from 18th Street to 19th Street, NW
- 19th Street from E Street to Constitution Avenue, NW
- 27th Street from Virginia Avenue to Whitehurst Freeway, NW
- I Street from 27th Street to Virginia Avenue, NW
- Calvert Street from 24th Street to Columbia Road, NW
- Adams Mill Road from 18th Street to Calvert Street, NW
- Columbia Road from 18th Street to 16th Street, NW
- Harvard Street from 16th Street to 5th Street, NW
- 5th Street from Harvard Street to Bryant Street, NW
- Bryant Street from 4th Street to North Capitol Street, NW
- North Capitol Street from Bryant Street to K Street, NW
- K Street from North Capitol Street to 5th Street, NW
- 4th Street from K Street to E Street, NW
- E Street from 4th Street to 6th Street, NW
- 6th Street from E Street to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW
Rock 'n' Roll Half Marathon and 5k Map
Want to know what's up for your weekend? Sign up for The Weekend Scene, our newsletter about events, experiences and adventures for you and for your family around the DMV.