DC Mayor to Announce Longtime Officer Robert Contee as Next Police Chief

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser is expected to name Robert Contee, a 31-year veteran of the Metropolitan Police Department, as the District's next police chief.

Bowser is set to name her pick Tuesday at a press conference, the Washington Post reported. The Post interviewed Contee ahead of the official announcement.

Contee is currently the Assistant Chief of the Investigative Services Bureau, a position he was appointed to in 2018 by departing Police Chief Peter Newsham.

Since joining MPD as a police cadet in 1989 and three years later becoming a sworn member, Contee has risen through the ranks. His past roles include patrol officer, lieutenant and commander for the First, Second and Sixth Districts.

As Assistant Chief of MPD’s Professional Development Bureau, he oversaw the Disciplinary Review Division, police academy and recruitment division.

Contee would face issues including a rising number of homicides in the District and calls for police funding to be cut, which have been echoed by some city council members.

Newsham was hired as the new chief of police in Prince William County, Virginia, the board of county supervisors announced in November. He originally said he expected to stay with D.C. police through the inauguration in January.

Insiders suggested Contee as a replacement soon after Newsham’s departure was announced, News4’s Mark Segraves reported.

