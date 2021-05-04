MPD

Robert Contee Confirmed as DC Police Chief

Metropolitan Police Department Chief Robert Contee said one of his top goals is to get guns off D.C. streets

By Justin Finch and NBC Washington Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Robert Contee III is now chief of D.C.’s Metropolitan Police Department. 

Contee, who has served as acting chief since the beginning of the year, was unanimously confirmed Tuesday by the D.C. Council. 

Download our NBC Washington app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The police veteran with more than 30 years on the force takes over amid concerns about staffing and morale.

The police union says more than 300 officers have left MPD since last June, cutting the force to under 3,300 people — below the goal of 4,000 people. 

Contee disputed the figures from the union and said the size of the department has previously varied. 

Local

covid-19 vaccine 2 hours ago

DC Offers Free Beer at Kennedy Center for Getting Vaccine

FBI Shooting 3 hours ago

Man Shot by FBI Outside CIA Headquarters Died

He said replenishing the ranks is important, including through the MPD Police Cadet Corps program for young people age 17 to 24. Contee went through the program himself and rose through the ranks. 

Contee grew up in the Carver Terrace community of Northeast D.C. and graduated from D.C. Public Schools and George Washington University, his MPD bio says. He became a cadet in 1989.

Outside the department itself, Contee said his goal is to get guns off streets. 

“As long as we have a gun problem in this city, and as long as we have people who are continuously pulling out illegal firearms, in the hands of people who should not have them, we will continue as a department to focus on recovering illegal guns,” he said. 

This article tagged under:

MPDMetropolitan Police DepartmentDC PoliceRobert Contee
Coronavirus Pandemic COVID-19: Data, Charts & Maps Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Inequality in America Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds 4 Your Home U.S. & World Health Changing Minds NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us