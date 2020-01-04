Robbery Suspects Shoot at Officers, Lead Pursuit into DC: Police

Police are looking for five robbery suspects accused of shooting at officers during a chase that extended from Prince George's County to Washington, D.C.

Prince George's Police officers responded to a call about an armed robbery around 12:50 p.m. Saturday at Shady Glen Court and Shady Glen Drive in Capitol Heights, Maryland.

Officers saw the suspects' car and began to chase the group, who drove into D.C., police say. Prince George's police were granted permission to continue the chase in Washington, police said.

The five suspects bailed out of the car near East Capitol Street and 53rd Streets and fired at the officers, police said.

No police officers fired their weapons, police said. No officers or civilians were reported injured.

A police spokesperson couldn't verify the general age range or genders of the suspects.

Prince George's County Police will continue to lead the investigation.