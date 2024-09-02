Robbery at Pentagon City Mall prompts lockdown

Police are searching for three teens believed to be behind a brazen smash-and-grab robbery that led to a lockdown at the Pentagon City Mall.

Arlington County Police first responded to the fashion Centre at Pentagon City mall for reports of shots fired around 3:30 p.m. on Sunday. Investigators say no shooting happened, but that the alleged thieves broke into the Tourneau watch store using hammers.

Cellphone video from a shopper inside the mall shows the suspected thieves sprinting away after robbing the store. They can be seen trying to pick up some of the watches as some of the leftover spray from the fire extinguisher lingers in the air.

Those inside the mall thought it was gunshots.

Arlington County Police originally responded to reports of shots being fired inside, but the preliminary investigation reveals that wasn’t the case. Instead, police say the thieves smashed some of the display cases inside the store with hammers.

Witnesses say a mad scramble ensued with people not knowing what was happening as they ran for cover.

“My heart stopped, it was beating so fast the whole time,” said shopper Amelia Evans. “I was in the dressing room changing. I just hear running. Everyone was running at me, like towards me to hide. I froze for a little bit and I was shaking.”

Police say no one was hurt, but the chaotic smash-and-grab led to panic inside the mall. Stores inside quickly closed their doors as people sheltered-in-place.

“I heard the gate close and everyone was just freaking out,” said shopper Chase Gillespie. “People were crying.”

The lockdown lasted for about an hour before customers were able to finally leave the mall.

“It’s Labor Day, and this is ridiculous,” said employee Ashley Paiger.

She works in the store right next to where the robbery happened. She says she’s never seen anything like it.

“I hope these people get caught and are held accountable,” Pager said.

While those News4 spoke with say they’re thankful no one was hurt, they say they’re concerned to hear police believe the suspects are teens.

“This is the times that we’re living in,” said Lee Edmonds, who was inside the mall. “It's the times we’re living in. That's all I can say.”

The mall was closed Sunday for the rest of the evening.