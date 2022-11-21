D.C.

‘Robbed Us of Her Future': Family Mourns Death of DC Senior Shot, Killed

Akira Wilson, 18, was shot and killed at a hotel in Northeast DC. She was a student at Jackson-Reed High School

By Paul Wagner, News4 Reporter

Courtesy of Family

A young woman shot and killed inside a D.C. hotel room Saturday night was a high school senior who had dreams of going to college and starting her own business, her family says.

Akira Wilson, 18, was shot just after 10 p.m. at the Hilton Garden Inn on First Street NE, police and family said.

“She was just my everything, and I don't like - it’s just unreal. Like, I don’t even think it really hit me yet. I’m having my moments when I’m crying one minute. I’m so angry," Wilson's mother, Toni Cole, said.

Officers who responded to the shooting said there were multiple people in the room where Wilson was shot and that the door to the room was open.

Cole told News4 Wilson went out that night with a girlfriend and a young man.

Police are still investigating what happened.

“I don’t understand. Why would somebody do this to my daughter? I don’t see how she deserved this in any type of way," she said.

Local

Washington, D.C., Maryland and Virginia local news, events and information

Food 4 Families Nov 4

Food 4 Families 2022: How You Can Help Alleviate Hunger

University of Virginia 2 hours ago

UVA Football Player Wounded in Shooting Gets Out of Hospital

Wilson was a student at Jackson-Reed High school in Northwest D.C. Cole said she was focused on going to college, where she wanted to study mortuary science. She said Wilson had dreams of owning her own business.

“They robbed us of her future. They robbed us of all the things she wanted to do. They robbed - they took it," Wilson's grandmother, Dawn Perry, said.

"Let us join in sending love and support to her family and friends as they grieve this devastating loss," Jackson-Reed High School Principal .. said in a statement to students and parents.

Wilson had a job selling snacks at Jackson-Reed High School.

“I am very angry. I'm mad as hell that somebody robbed me of my granddaughter. She was sweet, she didn’t bother anybody. If somebody pushed her, guess what she said? 'They said they were sorry. We friends again. They alright,'" Perry said.

This article tagged under:

D.C.gun violence
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Coronavirus Pandemic See It, Share It Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds Submit a tip The Scene 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
About NBC4 Washington Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us