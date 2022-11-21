‘Robbed Us of Her Future': Family Mourns Death of DC Senior Shot, Killed

A young woman shot and killed inside a D.C. hotel room Saturday night was a high school senior who had dreams of going to college and starting her own business, her family says.

Akira Wilson, 18, was shot just after 10 p.m. at the Hilton Garden Inn on First Street NE, police and family said.

“She was just my everything, and I don't like - it’s just unreal. Like, I don’t even think it really hit me yet. I’m having my moments when I’m crying one minute. I’m so angry," Wilson's mother, Toni Cole, said.

Officers who responded to the shooting said there were multiple people in the room where Wilson was shot and that the door to the room was open.

Cole told News4 Wilson went out that night with a girlfriend and a young man.

Police are still investigating what happened.

“I don’t understand. Why would somebody do this to my daughter? I don’t see how she deserved this in any type of way," she said.

Wilson was a student at Jackson-Reed High school in Northwest D.C. Cole said she was focused on going to college, where she wanted to study mortuary science. She said Wilson had dreams of owning her own business.

“They robbed us of her future. They robbed us of all the things she wanted to do. They robbed - they took it," Wilson's grandmother, Dawn Perry, said.

"Let us join in sending love and support to her family and friends as they grieve this devastating loss," Jackson-Reed High School Principal .. said in a statement to students and parents.

Wilson had a job selling snacks at Jackson-Reed High School.

“I am very angry. I'm mad as hell that somebody robbed me of my granddaughter. She was sweet, she didn’t bother anybody. If somebody pushed her, guess what she said? 'They said they were sorry. We friends again. They alright,'" Perry said.