Roads Near Lincoln Memorial Closed Sunday for Fox News Town Hall With Trump

Roads near the west end of the National Mall and three memorials will be closed Sunday for a virtual town hall with President Trump airing on Fox News Channel.

The Lincoln Memorial will be closed starting at 6 a.m. Then, at noon, the Vietnam and Korean War Veterans memorials will close to the public, along with major arteries in the area such as the Arlington Memorial Bridge.

Everything will reopen at midnight.

Here are the road closures in detail:

4 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.

Henry Bacon Drive NW between Constitution Avenue NW and Lincoln Memorial Circle

6 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.

23rd Street SW between Independence Avenue SW and Daniel Chester French Drive SW

Ohio Drive SW between Inlet Bridge and 23rd Street SW

12 p.m. to 11:59 p.m.

Arlington Memorial Bridge

Independence Avenue SW west of 17th Street SW

Potomac River Freeway (all exits to Ohio Drive and Independence Avenue)

Rock Creek Parkway/Potomac Parkway Drive between Virginia Avenue and Independence Avenue SW (to include Ohio Drive SW)

5 p.m. to 11:59 p.m.

Maine avenue west of 15th

Independence Avenue west of 15th Street SW

17th Street south of Constitution Avenue

There are also parking restrictions from 6 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. at the following locations: