Roads Near Lincoln Memorial Closed Sunday for Fox News Town Hall With Trump

Roads near the west end of the National Mall and three memorials will be closed Sunday for a virtual town hall with President Trump airing on Fox News Channel.
The Lincoln Memorial will be closed starting at 6 a.m. Then, at noon, the Vietnam and Korean War Veterans memorials will close to the public, along with major arteries in the area such as the Arlington Memorial Bridge.
Everything will reopen at midnight.
Local
Here are the road closures in detail:
4 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.
- Henry Bacon Drive NW between Constitution Avenue NW and Lincoln Memorial Circle
6 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.
- 23rd Street SW between Independence Avenue SW and Daniel Chester French Drive SW
- Ohio Drive SW between Inlet Bridge and 23rd Street SW
12 p.m. to 11:59 p.m.
- Arlington Memorial Bridge
- Independence Avenue SW west of 17th Street SW
- Potomac River Freeway (all exits to Ohio Drive and Independence Avenue)
- Rock Creek Parkway/Potomac Parkway Drive between Virginia Avenue and Independence Avenue SW (to include Ohio Drive SW)
5 p.m. to 11:59 p.m.
- Maine avenue west of 15th
- Independence Avenue west of 15th Street SW
- 17th Street south of Constitution Avenue
There are also parking restrictions from 6 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. at the following locations:
- 1500 block of Independence Avenue SW
- 1700 – 2200 blocks of Constitution Avenue NW
- Parkway Drive from Lincoln Memorial Circle to Rock Creek Parkway