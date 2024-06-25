LGBTQ

Road to Rehoboth: How to watch News4's Pride special

By NBC Washington Staff

Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, has been called the nation’s summer capital.

It also has a rich history for its friendliness to the LGBTQ community.

Watch News4 now: Stream NBC4 newscasts for free right here, right now.

This Pride Month, News4 examined how a small beach town that began as a church camp became a safe space for LGBTQ people.

News4’s Pride special airs at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 25. You can watch on NBC4 or stream it on this page. If you miss the special, it will replay on our streaming channel, NBC4 Washington News.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

LGBTQ Jun 21

‘I feel safe': 2 years in, Inova Pride Clinic exceeds its expectations

LGBTQ Jun 23

Founding member of Capital Pride Alliance dies at 68

Capital Pride Jun 10

Photos: Scenes from the 2024 Capital Pride Parade

This article tagged under:

LGBTQPride Month
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Subscribe to The 4Front Weather Changing Climate See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene Entertainment News 4 Your Home U.S. & World Money Report Politics Health Changing Minds
About NBC4 Washington Our news standards Our apps Submit photos and video Submit a consumer complaint Take our survey Promotions Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us