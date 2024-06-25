Road to Rehoboth: How to watch News4's Pride special

Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, has been called the nation’s summer capital.
It also has a rich history for its friendliness to the LGBTQ community.
This Pride Month, News4 examined how a small beach town that began as a church camp became a safe space for LGBTQ people.
News4’s Pride special airs at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 25. You can watch on NBC4 or stream it on this page. If you miss the special, it will replay on our streaming channel, NBC4 Washington News.
