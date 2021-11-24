A road rage suspect has been barricaded inside an Alexandria home for more than 18 hours and fired shots at officers, police say.

Residents are asked to avoid the area of the 1000 block of Woods Place, where police surrounded a home, Alexandria police said.

The suspect allegedly fired a gun in a road-rage incident, then later refused to surrender to police who tried to arrest him at the home about noon Tuesday.

The suspect fired several shots at the officers during the hours-long standoff. No officers fired their weapons, police said.

Police confirmed the situation was ongoing at about 6:30 a.m.

"Alexandria Police Department will make every effort to end this peacefully," Chief of Police Don Hayes said in a statement. "I am proud of all the officers involved including the support officers from Fairfax County and the patience all the officers involved have exhibited."

Residents living near Quaker Lane and Woods Avenue near Alexandria City High School are being asked to stay in their homes.

Alexandria City High School is closed for the holiday, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Alexandria police.

