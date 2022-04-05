Acts of road rage can be dangerous and even deadly.

2021 was the “worst year on record” for gun violence on streets and highways, according to an analysis released Monday by the group Everytown for Gun Safety.

In the D.C. area last month, a 29-year-old man was shot and killed in Landover, Maryland, after an act of road rage by another driver, state police said. On Christmas Eve in Temple Hills, Maryland, a 30-year-old man on the road with his family was the victim.

AAA offers tips on how to avoid aggressive driving yourself and deal with confrontation on the road if it arises.

“You will see other drivers doing things that are illegal, inconsiderate and even incomprehensible,” the group says. “Don’t respond personally. Most drivers are not thinking about their impact on you; they are just rushed, distracted or upset.”

Follow the Rules of the Road

AAA has these tips on your own driving:

“Don’t offend: Never cause another driver to change their speed or direction. That means not forcing another driver to use their brakes, or turn the steering wheel in response to something you have done.”

“Be tolerant and forgiving: The other driver may just be having a really bad day. Assume that it’s not personal.”

“Maintain adequate following distance.

Use turn signals.

Allow others to merge.

Use your high beams responsibly.

Tap your horn if you must (but no long blasts with accompanying hand gestures).

Be considerate in parking lots. Park in one spot, not across multiple spaces. Be careful not to hit cars next to you with your door.”

What to Do If You’re Faced With Confrontation

AAA has these tips if you encounter a hostile driver:

“Avoid eye contact with angry drivers.

Don’t respond to aggression with aggression.

If you feel you are at risk, drive to a public place such as a police station, hospital or fire station.

When you park, allow room so you can pull out safely if someone approaches you aggressively.

Use your horn to attract attention but remain in your locked vehicle.

If you are confronted, stay as calm and courteous as possible.

If you feel threatened, call 911."