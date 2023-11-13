Road closures planned for the March for Israel in DC

A large pro-Israel rally scheduled to take place in front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington D.C. on Tuesday could impact traffic early this week.

March for Israel organizers are expecting as many as 40-60,000 people to turn up for the event at 1 to 3 p.m. Road closures begin Monday ahead of gates opening Tuesday at 10 a.m.

"[The] November 14th event will bring together communities from across the country to show strong solidarity with the Israeli people, while demanding the immediate release of the remaining hostages and to condemn the rise of antisemitism," The Jewish Federations of North America said.

A map depicts the March for Israel road closures.

Here are the road closures:

Monday, Nov. 13

9 p.m. to Tuesday at 6 p.m.:

7 th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue, NW to Independence Avenue, SW

Street from Pennsylvania Avenue, NW to Independence Avenue, SW 3 rd Street from Constitution Avenue, NW to Independence Avenue, SW

Street from Constitution Avenue, NW to Independence Avenue, SW Maryland Avenue from Independence Avenue to 3rd Street, SW

6 a.m. to 6 p.m.:

6 th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to Constitution Avenue, NW

Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to Constitution Avenue, NW Madison Drive from 4 th Street to 14 th Street, NW

Street to 14 Street, NW Jefferson Drive from 4 th Street to 14 th Street, SW

Street to 14 Street, SW Constitution Avenue from 6 th Street to 15 th Street, NW

Street to 15 Street, NW Independence Avenue from 3rd Street to 14th Street, SW

6 a.m. to Wednesday at 5 a.m.:

4th Street from Constitution Avenue, NW to Independence Avenue, SW

9:30 p.m. to Tuesday at 6 p.m.

7th Street from Constitution Avenue, NW to Independence Avenue, SW

March for Israel. March to free the hostages. March against antisemitism. Join us in Washington, DC on Nov. 14. https://t.co/hKZHTO2chd #MarchForIsrael pic.twitter.com/vLz4wZzpSr — The Jewish Federations of North America (@jfederations) November 7, 2023

Tuesday, Nov. 14

6 a.m. to 6 p.m.:

3 rd Street from Pennsylvania Avenue, NW to Independence Avenue, SW

Street from Pennsylvania Avenue, NW to Independence Avenue, SW Madison Drive from 4 th Street to 14 th Street, NW

Street to 14 Street, NW Jefferson Drive from 4 th Street to 14 th Street, SW

Street to 14 Street, SW Maryland Avenue from Independence Avenue to 3 rd Street, SW

Street, SW 12 th Street Tunnel

Street Tunnel Inbound 14th Street from 14th Street to Independence Avenue, SW

Intermittent closures from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.: