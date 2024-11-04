Road closures, parking restrictions for Harris' Howard U. election watch party

Vice President Kamala Harris will hold her election night watch party at her alma mater Howard University on Tuesday night, making it a historic night for the university.

Howard University's President Ben Vinson III sent a campus-wide email on Nov. 1 detailing how the university would operate, according to the university's student newspaper The Hilltop.

The university is gearing up for the Harris-Waltz campaign's visit by closing down on Tuesday. Road closures, parking restrictions and security measures are set on and around the campus.

Vinson said this will be the first time a presidential election night event will be hosted on a college campus in "modern history," according to The Hilltop.

“We are incredibly proud of our alumna, Kamala Harris, who has already made history as the first woman of color and HBCU graduate to serve as our nation’s vice president,” Vinson said in the email. “We are also honored that she has chosen Howard as the place to potentially make history again.”

Beginning Nov. 4 at 7 p.m., there will be several impacts on traffic, pedestrians and public transportation. Here's a list of road closures and parking restrictions on and around campus.

Emergency No Parking

From Nov. 3 through Nov. 10 at 6 a.m., the following streets will be designated as Emergency No Parking zones.

Gresham Place from 5th Street to Georgia Avenue, NW

Girard Street from Georgia Avenue to 6th Street, NW

Fairmont Street from Georgia Avenue to 6th Street, NW

Euclid Street from Sherman Avenue to Georgia Avenue, NW

Howard Place from Georgia Avenue to 6th Street, NW

Barry Place from Sherman Avenue to Georgia Avenue, NW

College Street from 6th Street to 4th Street, NW

300 block of College Street, NW

Bryant Street from Georgia Avenue to 2nd Street, NW

W Street from 9th Street to 8th Street, NW

W Street from Georgia Avenue to 2nd Street, NW

V Street from Florida Avenue to Georgia Avenue, NW

9th Street from Euclid Street to U Street, NW

8th Street from Barry Place to V Street, NW

Georgia Avenue from Harvard Street to Florida Avenue, NW

6th Street from Girard Street to W Street, NW

5th Street from V Street to W Street, NW

4th Street from V Street to McMillan Drive, NW

Restrictions may end earlier if the United States Secret Service no longer requires the security measures before Nov. 10.

Road closures

Starting Nov. 4 at 7 p.m. the following streets will be closed to all vehicle traffic.

Gresham Place from 5th Street to Georgia Avenue, NW

Girard Street from Georgia Avenue to 6th Street, NW

Fairmont Street from Georgia Avenue to 6th Street, NW

Euclid Street from Sherman Avenue to Georgia Avenue, NW

Howard Place from Georgia Avenue to 6th Street, NW

Barry Place from Sherman Avenue to Georgia Avenue, NW

College Street from 6th Street to 4th Street, NW

300 block of College Street, NW

Bryant Street from Georgia Avenue to 2nd Street, NW

W Street from 9th Street to 8th Street, NW

W Street from Georgia Avenue to 2nd Street, NW

V Street from Florida Avenue to Georgia Avenue, NW

9th Street from Euclid Avenue to U Street, NW

8th Street from Barry Place to V Street, NW

Georgia Avenue from Harvard Street to V Street, NW

6th Street from Girard Street to W Street, NW

5th Street from V Street to W Street, NW

5th Street from Gresham Place, NW to McMillan Drive, NW

4th Street from V Street to McMillan Drive, NW

Local Traffic Only restrictions

The following streets will be restricted to “local traffic only” beginning Nov. 4 at 7 p.m. Officers positioned at these traffic posts will permit drivers to enter the area upon request.

Gresham Place from Georgia Avenue to Sherman Avenue, NW

Girard Street from Georgia Avenue to Sherman Avenue, NW

Fairmont Street from Georgia Avenue to Sherman Avenue, NW

W Street from Florida Avenue to 9th Street, NW

V Street from 9th Street to 8th Street, NW

8th Street from V Street to Florida Avenue, NW

Georgia Avenue from V Street to Florida Avenue, NW (access to the hospital)

5th Street from V Street to Florida Avenue, NW

4th Street from V Street to Florida Avenue, NW

3rd Street from Elm Street to Florida Avenue, NW

2nd Street from Bryant Street to Florida Avenue, NW

Adams Street from 2nd Street to First Street, NW

W Street from 2nd Street to First Street, NW

Elm Street from 5th Street to 2nd Street, NW

V Street from 4th Street to First Street, NW

U Street from 2nd Street to First Street, NW

U Street from 3rd Street to Florida Avenue, NW

Thomas Street from 2nd Street to First Street, NW

T Street from Florida Avenue to First Street, NW

Metro impacts & other transportation

Customers who use stations or bus routes around Howard University should allow additional travel time to account for detours and delays. Metrorail will not have any scheduled impacts during this time.

Metrobus routes 70 and 79 will be detoured starting Nov. 4 at 7 p.m.

For MetroAccess, door-to-door service will not be available within the security perimeter and delays are possible due to road closures in the area.

The area around Howard University’s campus will be a No Ride Zone for Capital Bikeshare bikes. The following Capital Bikeshare locations will be deactivated beginning the evening of Nov. 4: