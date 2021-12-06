Road Closures, Heavy Traffic Expected Tuesday Around Capitol During Protests

Demonstrations on Capitol Hill Tuesday could potentially shut down roads and delay traffic during the morning rush, U.S. Capitol Police say.

Drivers should expect impromptu road closures and delays beginning about 7 a.m., police said.

Activists with multiple organizations, including ShutDownDC, SPACES In Action, CODEPINK, Arm in Arm Washington DC, Chesapeake Climate Action Network Action Fund, Extinction Rebellion DC, plan to demand congressional action on climate, immigration, racial justice, health care and child care, voting rights and D.C. statehood.

About 150 people will conduct multiple rallies and street blockades featuring brass and go-go bands and large props, organizers of the event said in a news release.

Intersections involved in the protest include Pennsylvania Ave. and Constitution Ave. NW, 4th St. and Independence Ave. SW.

Stay with News4 for updates to this developing story.