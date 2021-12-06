protests

Road Closures, Heavy Traffic Expected Tuesday Around Capitol During Protests

Activists plan to block several intersections during the morning rush

Liu Jie | Xinhua News Agency | Getty Images

Demonstrations on Capitol Hill Tuesday could potentially shut down roads and delay traffic during the morning rush, U.S. Capitol Police say.

Drivers should expect impromptu road closures and delays beginning about 7 a.m., police said.

Activists with multiple organizations, including ShutDownDC, SPACES In Action, CODEPINK, Arm in Arm Washington DC, Chesapeake Climate Action Network Action Fund, Extinction Rebellion DC, plan to demand congressional action on climate, immigration, racial justice, health care and child care, voting rights and D.C. statehood.

About 150 people will conduct multiple rallies and street blockades featuring brass and go-go bands and large props, organizers of the event said in a news release.

Intersections involved in the protest include Pennsylvania Ave. and Constitution Ave. NW, 4th St. and Independence Ave. SW.

