Road closures for Saturday's March on Washington

Tens of thousands of people are expected to gather at the National Mall on Saturday, Aug. 26 for the 60th anniversary of the March on Washington.

The U.S. Park Police will be shutting down the following roads for the march.

Roads closed from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday:

Ohio Drive SW from Inlet Bridge to Independence Avenue SW

West Basin Drive SW

23rd Street north of Independence Avenue SW

Daniel French Drive SW

Henry Bacon Drive SW

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

Roads that might have temporary closures from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m.: