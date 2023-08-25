Road closures for Saturday's March on Washington

Tens of thousands of people are expected to gather at the National Mall on Saturday, Aug. 26 for the 60th anniversary of the March on Washington.
The U.S. Park Police will be shutting down the following roads for the march.
Roads closed from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday:
- Ohio Drive SW from Inlet Bridge to Independence Avenue SW
- West Basin Drive SW
- 23rd Street north of Independence Avenue SW
- Daniel French Drive SW
- Henry Bacon Drive SW
Roads that might have temporary closures from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m.:
- Independence Avenue SW between 17th Street and 23rd Street
- Ohio Drive SW north of Independence Avenue SW
- Rock Creek Parkway south of Virginia Avenue NW