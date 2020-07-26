Road Closures for John Lewis' Funeral Procession in DC

Numerous roads will be shut down in D.C. Monday for a funeral procession honoring Rep. John Lewis before the body of the civil rights icon arrives at the U.S. Capitol to lie in state.

D.C. police said there will be increased police activity in support of the procession and temporary road closures in the following locations between about 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m.:

• Suitland Parkway

• I-695 and I-395

• Maine Avenue, SW

• Raoul Wallenberg Place, SW

• Independence Avenue, SW from 14th Street to Lincoln Memorial Circle

• 23rd Street from Lincoln Memorial to Constitution Avenue, NW

• Constitution Avenue from 23rd Street to 3rd Street, NE

• 17th Street from Constitution Avenue to K Street, NW

• H Street from 17th to 15th Street, NW

• 15th Street from Constitution Avenue to K Street, NW

• 12th Street Tunnel

• Pennsylvania Avenue from 15th Street to 3rd Street, NW

• 3rd Street from Constitution Avenue to Independence Avenue, SW

• Independence Avenue from 3rd Street, SW to 2nd Street, SE

• 2nd Street, SE from Independence Avenue to Constitution Avenue, NW

All street closures and listed times are subject to change, police say.

Parking restrictions will also be in place near the Capitol. All vehicles parked in violation of the emergency no parking signs will be ticketed and towed.

An invitation-only arrival ceremony will begin at the Capitol at 1:30 p.m. Monday before the public viewing at the top of the east front steps of the U.S. Capitol on Monday and Tuesday.

This will be the first time in recent memory, that the entire viewing ceremony will be held outdoors, and attendees who plan to line up are encouraged to be prepared for the hot and weather. Storm Team4 says temperatures will be in the 90s Monday and the heat index could reach 103.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, masks will be required to enter the line, and social distancing will be enforced.

The line will begin Monday afternoon for those with health or mobility issues. The National Park Service is also encouraging mourners to participate virtually.