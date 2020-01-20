DC

Road Closures for 2020 Martin Luther King Jr. Peace Walk and Parade

MLK Day Peace Walk
Alex Wong/Getty Images

File photo: Eight-year-old local resident Isaiah Williams holds a portrait of Martin Luther King Jr. during the annual Martin Luther King Holiday Peace Walk and Parade in 2016.

" data-ellipsis="false">

Monday’s Martin Luther King Jr. Peace Walk and Parade in D.C. will shut down several streets and prohibit parking in some spots. Here's what drivers should know.

No Parking

The following streets will be posted as Emergency No Parking from 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.:

  • Martin Luther King, Jr. Avenue SE from Good Hope Road to Malcolm X Avenue SE

Street Closures

The following streets will be closed to vehicular traffic from about 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.:

  • Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue from Good Hope Road to Malcolm X Avenue SE
  • U Street from 13th Street to Shannon Place SE
  • V Street from 13th Street to Shannon Place SE
  • W Street from 13th Street to Shannon Place SE
  • Pleasant Street from 13th Street to MLK Avenue SE
  • Maple View Place from Mt. View Place to MLK Avenue SE
  • Morris Road from Mt. View Place to MLK Avenue SE
  • Talbert Street from Mt. View Place to Shannon Place SE
  • Howard Road from Sayles Place to MLK Avenue SE
  • Stanton Road from Wade Road to Suitland Parkway SE

Police say all street closures and times are subject to change.

Local

Amtrak 51 mins ago

Civil Rights Activist Tweets She Was Asked to Give Up Train Seat

weather 2 hours ago

Expect Frigid Weather Through Mid-Week

Drivers could encounter delays around the event and may want to consider alternate routes, police said. Drivers should also be aware of increased pedestrian traffic in the area.

This article tagged under:

DCmlk dayroad closures
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather School Closings U.S. & World Investigations NBC4 Responds The Scene Sports Capital Games Health Tech Videos Politics First Read — DMV Community Harris' Heroes Traffic
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us