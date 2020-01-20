Road Closures for 2020 Martin Luther King Jr. Peace Walk and Parade

Monday’s Martin Luther King Jr. Peace Walk and Parade in D.C. will shut down several streets and prohibit parking in some spots. Here's what drivers should know.

No Parking

The following streets will be posted as Emergency No Parking from 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.:

Martin Luther King, Jr. Avenue SE from Good Hope Road to Malcolm X Avenue SE

Street Closures

The following streets will be closed to vehicular traffic from about 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.:

Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue from Good Hope Road to Malcolm X Avenue SE

U Street from 13th Street to Shannon Place SE

V Street from 13th Street to Shannon Place SE

W Street from 13th Street to Shannon Place SE

Pleasant Street from 13th Street to MLK Avenue SE

Maple View Place from Mt. View Place to MLK Avenue SE

Morris Road from Mt. View Place to MLK Avenue SE

Talbert Street from Mt. View Place to Shannon Place SE

Howard Road from Sayles Place to MLK Avenue SE

Stanton Road from Wade Road to Suitland Parkway SE

Police say all street closures and times are subject to change.

Drivers could encounter delays around the event and may want to consider alternate routes, police said. Drivers should also be aware of increased pedestrian traffic in the area.