Road Closures Announced for Friday's March for Racial Justice

Drivers can expect major road closures in D.C. on Friday as thousands are expected to participate in a march against police brutality.
Protesters with the "Commitment March: Get Your Knee Off our Necks” will gather starting at 7 a.m. and eventually march from the Lincoln Memorial to the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial.
The following streets will be closed to traffic from about 6 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.:
- Independence Avenue SW from 14th Street to Ohio Drive SW
- 23rd Street NW from Constitution Avenue NW to Memorial Bridge
- Henry Bacon Drive NW from Constitution Avenue to Lincoln Memorial Circle NW
- Constitution Avenue from 12th Street to 18th Street NW
- Southbound Rock Creek Parkway will be closed at Virginia Avenue NW
- Maine Avenue SW will be closed at I-395 to all westbound traffic
- Access to East Potomac Park from I-395 will be by National Park Service permit only
- 18th Street NW from E Street to Constitution Avenue NW
- 17th Street NW from L Street to Independence Avenue SW
- 16th Street NW from L Street to I Street NW
- 15th Street NW from L Street to Independence Avenue SW
- 14th Street NW from L Street to Independence Avenue SW
- 13th Street NW from L Street to Pennsylvania Avenue NW
- New York Avenue from 11th Street, NW to 15th Street NW
- Vermont Avenue from L Street NW to H Street NW
- Connecticut Avenue from L Street NW to H Street NW
- I Street NW from 12th Street to 18th Street NW
- H Street NW from 12th Street to 18th Street NW
- G Street from 12th Street NW to 15th Street NW and 17th Street to 18th Street
- F Street NW from 12th Street NW to 15th Street NW and 17th Street to 18th Street
- E Street NW from 12th Street NW to 15th Street NW and 17th Street to 18th Street
- D Street NW from 17th Street to 18th Street
- Pennsylvania Avenue NW from 12th Street NW to 15th Street NW and 17th Street to 18th Street NW
The following streets will be posted as Emergency No Parking from about 12 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.:
- Constitution Avenue from Pennsylvania Avenue NW to 18th Street NW
- Pennsylvania Avenue from 3rd Street NW to 18th Street NW
- Independence Avenue from 3rd Street NW to 23rd Street SW
- Connecticut Avenue from H Street NW to L Street NW
- Vermont Avenue from H Street NW to L Street NW
- I Street from 12th Street NW to 18th Street NW
- H Street from 12th Street NW to 18th Street NW
- K Street from 12th Street NW to 18th Street NW
- New York Avenue from 12th Street NW to 15th Street NW
- 17th Street from Constitution Avenue NW to L Street NW
- 16th Street From H Street NW to O Street NW
- 15th Street from Constitution Avenue NW to L Street NW
- 14th Street from Independence Avenue SW to K Street NW
- 13th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue NW to E Street NW
- 12th Street from Constitution Avenue NW to E Street NW
- 11th Street from Constitution Avenue NW to E Street NW
- 10th Street from Constitution Avenue NW to E Street NW
- 9th Street from Constitution Avenue NW to Pennsylvania Avenue NW
- 7th Street from Independence Avenue SW to E Street NW
- 6th Street from Constitution Avenue NW to Pennsylvania Avenue NW
- 4th Street from Independence Avenue SW to Pennsylvania Avenue NW
- 3rd Street from Independence Avenue SW to Pennsylvania Avenue NW
- 23rd Street from E Street NW to Constitution Avenue NW
- Virginia Avenue from 23rd Street NW to Constitution Avenue NW
- E Street from 23rd Street NW to 18th Street NW
- New York Avenue from 18th Street NW to 17th Street NW
- 20th Street from E Street NW to Constitution Avenue NW
- 21st Street from E Street NW to Constitution Avenue NW
- 19th Street from E Street NW to Constitution Avenue NW
- C Street from 18th Street NW to Virginia Avenue NW
- C Street from Virginia Avenue NW to 21st Street NW
- D Street from 18th Street NW to 17th Street NW
- Madison Street from 3rd Street NW to 15th Street NW
- Jefferson Street from 3rd Street NW to 15th Street NW