Road Closures Announced for Friday's March for Racial Justice

Drivers can expect major road closures in D.C. on Friday as thousands are expected to participate in a march against police brutality.

Protesters with the "Commitment March: Get Your Knee Off our Necks” will gather starting at 7 a.m. and eventually march from the Lincoln Memorial to the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial.

The following streets will be closed to traffic from about 6 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.:

Independence Avenue SW from 14 th Street to Ohio Drive SW

Street to Ohio Drive SW 23 rd Street NW from Constitution Avenue NW to Memorial Bridge

Street NW from Constitution Avenue NW to Memorial Bridge Henry Bacon Drive NW from Constitution Avenue to Lincoln Memorial Circle NW

Constitution Avenue from 12 th Street to 18 th Street NW

Street to 18 Street NW Southbound Rock Creek Parkway will be closed at Virginia Avenue NW

Maine Avenue SW will be closed at I-395 to all westbound traffic

Access to East Potomac Park from I-395 will be by National Park Service permit only

18 th Street NW from E Street to Constitution Avenue NW

Street NW from E Street to Constitution Avenue NW 17 th Street NW from L Street to Independence Avenue SW

Street NW from L Street to Independence Avenue SW 16 th Street NW from L Street to I Street NW

Street NW from L Street to I Street NW 15 th Street NW from L Street to Independence Avenue SW

Street NW from L Street to Independence Avenue SW 14 th Street NW from L Street to Independence Avenue SW

Street NW from L Street to Independence Avenue SW 13 th Street NW from L Street to Pennsylvania Avenue NW

Street NW from L Street to Pennsylvania Avenue NW New York Avenue from 11 th Street, NW to 15 th Street NW

Street, NW to 15 Street NW Vermont Avenue from L Street NW to H Street NW

Connecticut Avenue from L Street NW to H Street NW

I Street NW from 12 th Street to 18 th Street NW

Street to 18 Street NW H Street NW from 12 th Street to 18 th Street NW

Street to 18 Street NW G Street from 12 th Street NW to 15 th Street NW and 17 th Street to 18 th Street

Street NW to 15 Street NW and 17 Street to 18 Street F Street NW from 12 th Street NW to 15 th Street NW and 17 th Street to 18 th Street

Street NW to 15 Street NW and 17 Street to 18 Street E Street NW from 12 th Street NW to 15 th Street NW and 17 th Street to 18 th Street

Street NW to 15 Street NW and 17 Street to 18 Street D Street NW from 17 th Street to 18 th Street

Street to 18 Street Pennsylvania Avenue NW from 12th Street NW to 15th Street NW and 17th Street to 18th Street NW

The following streets will be posted as Emergency No Parking from about 12 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.: