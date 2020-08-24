RNC Approved for Fireworks Display on Mall

The Republican National Committee has approval to put on a fireworks show over the National Mall on Thursday, the last day of their convention to nominate President Donald Trump for reelection.

The National Parks Service approved their permit, Chief of Communications Mike Litterst said Monday.

The display will take place at the conclusion of the convention Thursday. The committee was authorized to use the southern portion of the Washington Monument for a fireworks display.

The March on Washington 2020 will be in D.C. the following day. Dr. Christopher Rodriguez, Director of the Homeland Security and Emergency Management Agency said Monday morning that city officials could handle both events.

“We are well prepared to support multiple events going on in the city at one time.”