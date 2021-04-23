Ritz-Carlton Residences Under Construction in Chevy Chase

The Ritz-Carlton Residences are under construction in Chevy Chase, Maryland. The luxury condos will be ready for new homeowners by the end of the year.

The upscale property, located in a Bozzuto Group development called Chevy Chase Lake, is not only bringing new housing but new retail and restaurant options, too.

Download our NBC Washington app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

“So just outside your door, there will be a neighborhood grocer, a pharmacy, restaurants, coffee shops, all within walking distance within this beautifully curated community,” said Kerri Paulino, Bozzuto’s vice president of homebuilding operations.

Two buildings in the development will be home for hundreds of apartments. Between the buildings is the Ritz Carlton Residences displayed front and center.

“We’ve basically invited these amazing world class services and this legendary experience into peoples’ homes to really help them manage their every day,” Paulino said.

Potential buyers get to see a full-scale model and enjoy an immersive 3D experience of the building.

In the model unit, potential buyers walk past the family room into the open-concept kitchen and dining area.

Buyers will also work with a global design team for the Ritz to fashion their home in a uniquely personal experience.

The condos will have different layouts, with some featuring one bedroom and others with as many as three. And as the number of bedrooms goes up, the price tag does, too.

“They start in the 900’s and they go up to just a little bit above 2.5 million,” Paulino said.

The site has been in the making for the last seven years. By the end of 2021, Chevy Chase will have a new community for many to call home.

“We will begin actually taking purchase agreements and doing hard-hat tours of the community in early summer,” Paulino said.