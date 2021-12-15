Crime and Courts

Rideshare Driver Shot, Carjacked in Southeast DC: Police

By Sophia Barnes

A rideshare driver was shot in Southeast D.C. overnight by a suspect who stole his car, police said.

The driver picked up a passenger near Stanton Road and Suitland Parkland around midnight, D.C. police said.

Sometime during the trip, police said the passenger shot the driver in the shoulder and stole his 2019 black Volkswagen Jetta.

Police said officers were investigating a shooting at the 3000 block of Stanton Road SE about 12:30 a.m. Wednesday. Police said they were looking for a male suspect.

Details on the severity of the victim’s injuries weren’t immediately available.

Stay with News4 for more on this developing story.

