19 People Rescued From Vehicles During Richmond Flash Floods

By Associated Press

Richmond Fire

The Richmond Fire Department rescued 19 people from their vehicles on Wednesday after scattered storms moving through the region caused flash flooding in central Virginia.

“It’s been a busy evening for our WR Team,” the department said on Twitter. The tweet said that between 4:27 and 5:22 p.m., the team was dispatched to more than a dozen vehicle in high water calls and rescued 17 people. Then a couple hours later, at 7:51 p.m., they rescued two more people.

“They have done some incredible work,” the tweet said.

Several flood advisories and warnings were issued Wednesday because slow-moving storms and scattered thunderstorms have been forecast for Thursday.

Emergency officials are reminding drivers to “turn around and don't drown.”

Augustine Doe, Swansboro Civic Association president, told WWBT-TV that flash flooding on Richmond’s south side is nothing new but added “I’ve noticed that there’s been work done on it quite recently so it recedes faster than ever."

Even with the work that has been done on the drainage issues, Doe said the city still has a long way to go on fixing the problem.

“I’d like to see a warning system that highlights and warns drivers and motorists that when the water reaches a certain level you can not go through,” Doe said.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

