Senate passes separate RFK stadium site bill after removal from federal spending bill

The U.S. Senate has passed a bill granting control of the old RFK Stadium site to the District of Columbia, a last-minute passage that helps clear the way for the Washington Commanders to potentially move back to the city.

The passage early Saturday comes after a provision to transfer control of the land from the federal government to D.C. was removed from Congress' slimmed-down, short-term spending bill as lawmakers raced to pass it before a government shutdown.

Washington Commanders owner Josh Harris praised the passage, saying in a statement: "We are extremely grateful that our elected officials have come together on a bipartisan basis to give Washington D.C. the opportunity to decide on the future of the RFK stadium site. This bill will create an even playing field so that all potential future locations for the home of the Washington Commanders can be fairly considered and give our franchise the opportunity to provide the best experience for all of our fans."

The Commanders are considering locations in the District, Maryland and Virginia to build a stadium in the coming years. Their lease at Northwest Stadium in Landover, Maryland, runs through 2027, and Harris called 2030 a “reasonable target” for a new one.

The team played at RFK Stadium two miles east of the Capitol from 1961 to 1996 before moving to Maryland. Harris and several co-owners, including Mitch Rales and Mark Ein, grew up as Washington football fans during that era, which included the glory days of three Super Bowl championships between 1982 and 1991.

The bill will transfer administrative jurisdiction of the RFK site from the Secretary of the Interior to the D.C. government. While the federal government will still own the land, D.C. will be able to redevelop the land for a stadium, commercial and residential development and other public purposes, according to the office of U.S. Rep. James Comer, R-Kentucky, who introduced the bill.

"The Senate's passage of the D.C. RFK Stadium Campus Revitalization Act is a historic moment for our nation's capital," Comer said in a statement Saturday. "If Congress failed to act today, this decaying land in Washington would continue to cost taxpayers a fortune to maintain. Revitalizing this RFK Memorial Stadium site has been a top economic priority for the city, and I am proud to have partnered with D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser to get this bill across the finish line and to the President's desk."

The U.S. House passed the bill in February. With the bill's passage in the Senate as well, it now heads to President Joe Biden to be signed into law.

"This is a win for DC, for our region, and for America," Bowser wrote in a social media post Saturday morning. "Everybody loves a good comeback story -- and that's DC's story."

News4 is awaiting comment from D.C. Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton.