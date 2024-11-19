RFK stadium bill clears hurdle for Commanders' possible return to DC

The District is one big step closer to getting the Washington Commanders back in the city.

A Senate committee on Wednesday gave approval to legislation that would give D.C. control of the RFK stadium site for the next 99 years.

The vote opens the door for the District to develop the site, but there’s still one more big hurdle ahead.

The old RFK stadium and the 174 acres that surround it have sat empty and mostly unused for years. The stadium itself is falling apart and ready for demolition. For years, the District has sought-long term control of the site.

Sen. Steve Daines, R-Montana, had been a major roadblock, demanding the team restore its original logo. On Wednesday, Daines told his Senate colleagues the team is negotiating in good faith to honor the Blackfeet tribe and he would support the bill.

With that, both Republicans and Democrats on the Senate committee voted overwhelmingly to approve the bill.

Minutes after the vote, the Commanders issued a statement, saying: "Today's result is an exciting and significant step forward for the city of Washington D.C. as it looks to gain long-term control of the RFK site. The Commanders have been fortunate to have interest from three incredible jurisdictions as we search for a new home and stadium. The vote today brings us one step closer towards continuing conversations with D.C., along with Maryland and Virginia, as a potential future home for our franchise."

While the team is still negotiating with D.C., Maryland and Virginia, team owner Josh Harris has expressed his desire for the team to play in D.C.

"Some of my earliest memories were of Washington football and walking into RFK," Harris said. "... I lived through all of that, right? I'm incredibly motivated to bring it back, and so this is emotional for me. You know, it's not just business. It's about the city, the franchise, the fans, and doing what's right to bring the team back to where it needs to be."

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser also issued a statement, saying, "Today’s vote marks a pivotal moment in our efforts to unlock the potential of the RFK campus by transforming this underutilized space into a vibrant hub of affordable housing, world-class recreational facilities, green spaces, and economic opportunity for District residents and visitors alike. We look forward to a full vote on the Senate floor so we can get it signed into law before year’s end."

Bowser’s senior advisor Beverly Perry was at Wednesday's hearing.

"We want the team to come home, and this is one step in the process, and we're looking forward to bringing them home," Perry said.

There is still one more big hurdle: getting the bill attached to an omnibus bill and approved by the full Senate before the end of the year. Considering the bipartisan support of a 17-2 vote in Wednesday's hearing, there definitely seems to be momentum.

However, there are still elected officials in D.C. and Maryland who don’t want the team moving out of Maryland and into the District.

Sens. Chris Van Hollen and Sen. Ben Cardin — Maryland Democrats who typically support D.C. — both came out against the bill, as did Maryland Gov. Wes Moore. They, of course, want the team to stay in Maryland.

As for the District, there are Councilmembers who oppose a new stadium in D.C., but the entire Council agrees that the District should have control of the RFK site. Even if D.C. doesn’t get the team, they still want to develop the vastly underused riverfront land that’s steps away from a Metro stop.