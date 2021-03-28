Restaurants Evacuated After Scaffolding Partially Collapses in DC

Scaffolding on the roof of a four-story building partially collapsed and some restaurants had to be evacuated in D.C. Sunday.

D.C. Fire and EMS were called to the 3200 block of Prospect Street Northwest around 5:55 p.m. for reports of a scaffolding collapse.

On scene firefighters found a "large section of scaffolding... leaning over [the] sidewalk in precarious position," the department said in a tweet. They also said there was a danger of it further toppling onto the street.

Update structural damage incident 3200 block Prospect St NW. Large section of scaffolding atop 4 story building leaning over sidewalk in precarious position. Danger of further toppling to street. #DCsBravest evacuated restaurants below and established a collapse zone. No injuries pic.twitter.com/8nSV7v9wSx — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) March 28, 2021

There are several restaurants near the building, including Peacock Café, Mai Thai and Café Milano. Firefighters evacuated those restaurants and created a collapse zone.

The collapse damaged some outdoor seating areas, but no injuries were reported.

Crews were called to secure the rest of the scaffolding and Prospect Street remains closed.