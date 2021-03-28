PROSPECT STREET

Restaurants Evacuated After Scaffolding Partially Collapses in DC

The collapse damaged some outdoor seating areas, but no injuries were reported

By Tom Lynch

D.C. Fire and EMS

Scaffolding on the roof of a four-story building partially collapsed and some restaurants had to be evacuated in D.C. Sunday.

D.C. Fire and EMS were called to the 3200 block of Prospect Street Northwest around 5:55 p.m. for reports of a scaffolding collapse. 

Download our NBC Washington app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

On scene firefighters found a "large section of scaffolding... leaning over [the] sidewalk in precarious position," the department said in a tweet. They also said there was a danger of it further toppling onto the street.

There are several restaurants near the building, including Peacock Café, Mai Thai and Café Milano. Firefighters evacuated those restaurants and created a collapse zone. 

The collapse damaged some outdoor seating areas, but no injuries were reported. 

Local

carjackings 4 hours ago

Days After Girls Accused of Fatal Carjacking in DC, Two More Teens Arrested for Carjackings

coronavirus DMV Daily Update 7 hours ago

Coronavirus in DC, Maryland, Virginia: What to Know on March 28

Crews were called to secure the rest of the scaffolding and Prospect Street remains closed.

This article tagged under:

PROSPECT STREETWashington DC
Coronavirus Pandemic COVID-19: Data, Charts & Maps Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Inequality in America Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds U.S. & World Health NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us