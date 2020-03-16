Restaurant Group Says It Will Defy DC’s Coronavirus Rules Limiting Gatherings

The District of Columbia is enforcing tough new restrictions during the coronavirus pandemic, directing nightclubs to shut down, for now, and bars and restaurants to comply with stricter occupancy rules.

In general, the rules limit how many customers can be served at a time. The rules announced Sunday afternoon include: No more than 6 people at a table; tables, including booths, must be 6 feet apart and restaurants can’t serve people who are standing.

Some restaurants have already voluntarily closed, including all of celebrity chef Jose Andres' ThinkFoodGroup establishments. Andres says employees will get at least two weeks of paid leave.

But one restaurant group says they will defy the mayor's order.

The Hill Restaurant Group which owns seven eateries on Capitol Hill, including the iconic Hawk 'n' Dove on Pennsylvania Avenue, issued a statement reading:

"We understand the gravity of effects that the Corona Virus [sic] has or will have on our community especially the hospitality industry. However, we will not bow down to pressure from the Mayor’s Office or any group for that matter who covertly is attempting to shut us down. We fully support our employees and our patrons. It is not our burden to bear nor is it our staff’s burden to bear," the statement read.

Restaurant group defying @MayorBowser #coronavirus order for restaurants to drastically reduce seating. Owner of Hill Restaurant Group which owns 7 Capitol Hill eateries tells @nbcwashington “let her shut us down” pic.twitter.com/34ynOWvy52 — Mark Segraves (@SegravesNBC4) March 16, 2020

News4's Mark Segraves spoke with managing partner at Hill Restaurant Group Tom Johnson.

“You can't put the burden on small businesses. That’s ridiculous. We won’t comply. Let her shut us down, You might as well shut us down. It’s absolutely ridiculous. People are going to do what people do.”

He employs 150 people at several restaurants: Finn's, Hawk 'n' Dove, Tortuga, Lola's, Willie's, Ophelia'sFish House and Orchid.

A spokesperson for the mayor's office declined to say how the restrictions will be enforced.

Mayor Bowser’s order for establishments that have liquor licenses that are classified as “nightclub” or “multipurpose” license holders to close impacts about 75 businesses, approximately 35 nightclubs and 40 multipurpose establishments including Arena Stage, Howard Theater, West End Cinema, Avalon Theater and the Shakespeare Theater. Many had already closed prior to the mayor’s order.