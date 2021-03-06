A Community Action Guide

OCA - Asian Pacific American Advocates - is proud to present Responding to Hate Incidents: Community Action Guide, Third Edition. Designed as a practitioner's guide, the manual offers victims and survivors of hate incidents, OCA members, and the general public step-by-step guidelines, checklists, resources, and best community practices. OCA will use the guide to complement education programming and inform racial equity policy. However, OCA offers this manual as an activist tool to all communities.

News 4 Your Sunday (3/7/21) guest Aryani Ong co-authored this guide.