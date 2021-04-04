Residents Voice Frustrations as DC Unemployment Website Undergoes Maintenance

The D.C. unemployment website was undergoing maintenance Sunday, and it was unclear if residents would still able to file their weekly certifications and receive benefits this week.
There was no mention on the website about when the system would be available again.
"We are currently experiencing intermittent outages across the http://DC.gov Network which are causing service disruptions for @DOES_DC and @dcdmv applications, among others," D.C.'s Office of the Chief Technology Officer said in a tweet.
According to social media comments, residents have been struggling at least for a few days to file their certifications. News4 also received several calls on the issue.
Some residents said that they had been able to file claims over the phone.
The Department of Employment Services said Friday that it was updating its systems to “accommodate the new extensions under the American Rescue Plan Act."
“We are in the process of making system modifications to comply with the new legislation,” the department said on Twitter. “If you are experiencing difficulties navigating the system or certifying for benefits, please contact us at 202-724-7000 for assistance.”
News4 has reached out to D.C. officials for comment and has yet to hear back.
This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.