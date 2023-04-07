Residents in Northeast DC Facing 4th Night Without Gas Ahead of Colder Weather

Hundreds of residents of a Northeast D.C. neighborhood are facing a fourth night without gas service.

Many who planned to host friends and family for Easter, Passover and Ramadan find themselves with no heat, no hot water and no way to cook, and they are frustrated about not being given an estimate on how long it will take to repair the gas leak.

Earline Budd said on Tuesday a Washington Gas employee knocked on her door not far from Hechinger Mall in Northeast D.C. and told her service to the house had to be shut off immediately. She hopes a portable space heater will keep her warm as temperatures dip into the 30s this weekend.

“I am a senior citizen,” she said. “I’m 64 and I’m on dialysis and I have a lot of health issues, so there’s a reason that I do need to have my heat and that I do need to have hot water.”

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

The gas shutoff appears to be to repair a big gas line next to Hechinger Mall in the 800 block of 17th Street NE. Dozens of workers, pieces of heavy equipment and vehicles have filled the area since Monday.

Seventeenth Street has been closed north of Benning Road.

Washington Gas became aware of the leak Monday when it received calls about a strong gas odor in the area.

A spokesperson for Washington Gas said about 290 customers have no service. A “customer” can refer to a house with multiple occupants, a condo or even an apartment building.

Washington Gas was unable to provide an estimate for service restoration, adding, “Repairs began immediately, and crews are working around the clock. Crews worked diligently to minimize impact. We have and will continue to reach out to all affected customers."