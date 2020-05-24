Rescues Made in Southwest DC Condominium Fire

D.C. Fire and EMS are responding to a two-alarm fire at a 10 story building in Southwest D.C. Firefighters say they made rescues from the building. The fire has been knocked out and they are removing smoke.

The fire department tweeted at about 2:20 p.m. that there were reports of a fire at 300 M St. with numerous occupants in the building.

The fire has since been put out and all other people in the apartment building are sheltering in place. There are 20 units and 100 personnel on the scene.

2 Alarm Fire 400 M St SW. Heavy fire 3rd floor Apt. in occupied 10 story building with numerous occupants in distress. Rescued in progress. pic.twitter.com/1Al9Y5sXfW — DC Fire and EMS #StayHomeDC (@dcfireems) May 24, 2020

First responders are continuing to evaluate people rescued. They there are so serious injuries reported.

