Reports: Virginia Lawmakers Postpone Vote for Commanders' Stadium Funding

Reports: VA lawmakers delay vote for Commanders’ stadium funding originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Lawmakers in Virginia will delay voting on a pair of bills supporting a potential new stadium for the Commanders on Wednesday after originally planning to bring both to the floor, according to multiple reports including from The Washington Post and Richmond Times-Dispatch.

The Post’s Laura Vozzella reported that bipartisan support of the bills has waned in recent months as multiple investigations were launched to examine allegations of financial malfeasance by the franchise under owner Dan Snyder. The team had already been the subject of an NFL probe into its office culture following accusations of sexual harassment.

After previous versions of the bills included state contributions of up to $1 billion toward the development of the stadium and surrounding businesses, lawmakers put a cap at $350 million in March. Now, that number may fall below $300 million, per Vozzella.

The General Assembly hasn’t ruled out voting on the bills before the conclusion of the ongoing special session, which has no set timetable as the senators hammer out the state budget. However, the Commonwealth isn’t the only state the Commanders are exploring for their next stadium even after procuring 200 acres’ worth of land in Woodbridge.

The Commanders’ current lease at FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland, expires after the 2027 season. Maryland lawmakers have agreed to a $400 million subsidy for developing the FedEx Field site though it doesn’t allow the team to use that funding on the stadium itself.