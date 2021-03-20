Blake Griffin Probable to Make Nets Debut Vs. Wizards on Sunday: Reports

Reports: Blake Griffin probable to make Nets debut vs. Wizards on Sunday originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The Brooklyn Nets have arguably the best roster in the NBA, in both talent and production. That statement was true even before they signed power forward Blake Griffin to a veteran-minimum contract back in early March. A six-time All-Star, Griffin will add even more oomph to a Brooklyn frontcourt that already has a few of the most dominant big men in the game.

After rehabbing a longstanding knee injury, Griffin could make his debut for the Nets this Sunday against the Wizards in Barclays Center, as the team reportedly upgraded his status to ‘probable’ on Saturday.

Blake Griffin has been upgraded to probable and is expected to make his Nets debut Sunday vs. the Wizards pic.twitter.com/ewqpIjiITt — Bleacher Report NBA (@BR_NBA) March 20, 2021

Griffin arrives in Brooklyn after spending just over three years in Detroit. As the Pistons’ number-one scoring option, Griffin underwhelmed this season prior to his departure. Yes, he was playing with an aggravated knee that had bothered him for some time, but nonetheless, career-lows in points (12.3) and FGA (11.1) per game while shooting just 36.5% from the field as a versatile big man was not what the Pistons were hoping for when they signed him from the Clippers. His knee problems limited him to just 18 games in the COVID-shortened 2019-20 season, and those problems seemed to permeate to the current campaign.

Griffin made clear his desire to leave Detroit earlier this year, so the Pistons agreed to buy out the remainder of his massive contract. The Nets signed the Oklahoma alum on March 8 and will potentially be able to catch a glimpse of the return on their investment on Sunday against Washington.

The Wizards ended a five-game losing skid with a 131-122 win over the league-best Utah Jazz on Thursday. They will look to build momentum against the Nets on Sunday in what will be the first of a three-game road stand in the Empire State, with two games against the Knicks to follow.

Washington’s frontcourt will have their hands full with their Brooklyn counterpart that now includes Blake Griffin, along with DeAndre Jordan and Kevin Durant. However, the good news for D.C. is that the Wizards are 2-0 against the Nets this season, winning both contests by a combined four points.