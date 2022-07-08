Report: Wizards to Sign Longtime NBA Veteran Taj Gibson

By Chase Hughes

LAS VEGAS -- After Thomas Bryant signed with the Lakers, the Wizards were left with an opening in their frontcourt, which they reportedly plan to fill by signing longtime NBA veteran Taj Gibson.

The Athletic first reported the news. Gibson, 37, is poised to join his fifth NBA team and leave the New York Knicks after three seasons. Last year, Gibson averaged 4.4 points and 4.4 rebounds in 52 games.

Gibson has a chance to factor into the Wizards' center rotation. They have Kristaps Porzingis as the projected starter with Daniel Gafford behind him in the primary backup role. Bryant was the team's third center down the stretch of last season after Porzingis was acquired.

Even at his age, Gibson remains a productive player. His per-36 minute averages last season were solid for a reserve: 8.7 points, 8.7 rebounds and 1.5 blocks.

Another veteran at center could come in handy for the Wizards, as Porzingis has averaged only 47 games played the last two seasons. Gibson has also played power forward throughout his career, though the Wizards have more depth at that position with Kyle Kuzma, Rui Hachimura and Anthony Gill.

Gibson is just the latest addition for the Wizards this offseason. They also traded for point guard Monte Morris and wing Will Barton. They signed point guard Delon Wright and drafted shooting guard Johnny Davis with the 10th overall pick.

