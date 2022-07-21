Report of Drone Stops Flights at Reagan National Airport

Federal officials stopped all arrivals and departures at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport on Thursday after a drone was reported in the area, federal officials say. Takeoffs and landings later resumed but delays will occur, they said.

The Federal Aviation Administration said Thursday at about 2 p.m. that flights had been disrupted.

“The FAA temporarily stopped arrivals and departures at Reagan Washington National Airport because of a reported drone flying nearby,” the agency said in a statement. “The agency immediately notified law enforcement.”

#BREAKING An unauthorized drone flight caused an extended ground stop at #WashingtonDC National Airport DCA, check your flight status! #BreakingNews pic.twitter.com/dAfyvlgMbY — ʙʀᴀᴅ ꜰʀᴇɪᴛᴀꜱ (@Chopper4Brad) July 21, 2022

Travelers were told to expect delays.

It wasn’t immediately clear who flew the drone, what charges they could face or for how long flights were stopped.

Chopper4 footage from before 2 p.m. showed planes taking off and landing.

Drone flights are restricted in the greater D.C. area and within a 30-mile radius of the airport, according to the FAA. The FAA must specifically authorize the flight of an unmanned aircraft within 15 miles of the airport.

