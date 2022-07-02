Report: Nets, Lakers Engaged in Trade Talks Involving a Kyrie Irving-Russell Westbrook Swap

By Sanjesh Singh

Report: Nets, Lakers engaged in trade talks involving a Westbrook-Irving swap originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The rumors of Kyrie Irving going to Los Angeles are getting stronger.

According to Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports, the Brooklyn Nets and Los Angeles Lakers have engaged in trade talks that would involve both Irving and former Washington Wizard Russell Westbrook.

Stay informed about local news and weather in the D.C. area. Get the NBC4 Washington app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The Nets are in a precarious situation with their stars in Irving and Kevin Durant. Though Irving opted into his $36.5 million player option, he doesn’t look to be keen on staying. Durant reportedly requested a trade out of Brooklyn a few days ago, so this may be the first step in sorting things out. 

Haynes reported there’s “palpable optimism” that the two teams can strike a deal, but there are some hurdles to get over. Along with draft compensation, the Nets want the Lakers to take on Joe Harris’ contract. He still has two years left on a four-year, $72 million contract but has been hampered by injuries. 

Local

Washington, D.C., Maryland and Virginia local news, events and information

Northeast DC 2 hours ago

2 Dead After Truck Hits Bicyclist, Fireworks Stand in Northeast DC: Police

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY 8 hours ago

Prince William Police Search for Man Who Left ‘Emaciated' Dog at Animal Services Center

The Lakers, however, reportedly want Seth Curry involved instead. Curry has just one year remaining on his four-year, $32 million deal. 

Westbrook also exercised his player option worth $47.1 million, so matching salaries can be done. The nine-time All-Star didn’t have the greatest debut season in his hometown last year, but the former UCLA product may not be in Southern California for much longer to improve. 

Copyright RSN
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds LX News NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us